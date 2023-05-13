Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Explosions reported in Khmelnytsky Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2023 5:41 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western Ukraine’s Khmelnytsky Oblast Military Administration reported that explosions were heard in the region in the early hours of May 13.

They urged residents to remain in shelters. No additional information was provided at the time of the publication.

Air raid alerts went off in many Ukrainian regions, including Khmelnytsky Oblast at around 3 a.m. local time.

Air defense was at work in Kyiv Oblast in the early hours of May 13, as well as southern Mykolaiv region. Three people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Mykolaiv in the early hours of May 13, city Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on his official Telegram.

First responders have been called to the site of the attack, according to the mayor. One wounded civilian have been taken to the hospital. Two other civilians received medical help at the scene.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
