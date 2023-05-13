Explosions reported in Khmelnytsky Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Western Ukraine’s Khmelnytsky Oblast Military Administration reported that explosions were heard in the region in the early hours of May 13.

They urged residents to remain in shelters. No additional information was provided at the time of the publication.

Air raid alerts went off in many Ukrainian regions, including Khmelnytsky Oblast at around 3 a.m. local time.

Air defense was at work in Kyiv Oblast in the early hours of May 13, as well as southern Mykolaiv region. Three people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Mykolaiv in the early hours of May 13, city Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on his official Telegram.

First responders have been called to the site of the attack, according to the mayor. One wounded civilian have been taken to the hospital. Two other civilians received medical help at the scene.