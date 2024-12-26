Skip to content
Iranian President Pezeshkian plans to visit Moscow in January

by Kateryna Hodunova December 26, 2024 9:13 PM 2 min read
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends his first press conference after taking office in July on Sept. 16, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is going to visit Moscow on Jan. 17, the Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported on Dec. 26, citing Kazem Jalali, the Iranian Ambassador to Russia.

Ties between Moscow and Tehran have deepened since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022. Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed drones used in attacks against Ukraine as well as close-range ballistic missiles.

Pezeshkian will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 17, Jalali said. During the visit, the two leaders are expected to sign an agreement on cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

The new bilateral agreement is intended to replace the 20-year strategic one signed between the two countries in 2001 and extended in 2020.

Putin and Pezeshkian first met on Oct. 11 in Turkmenistan. The meeting occurred during an international forum to which the leaders of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Tajikistan were invited, among others.

Following another meeting between Putin and Pezeshkian in Kazan in late October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the new agreements must "formalize the parties' commitment to close defense cooperation and interaction in the interests of regional and global peace and security."

Pezeshkian won Iran's runoff election in July earlier this year, defeating hard-liner Saeed Jalili. Internationally recognized monitors were not present to verify the results or guarantee the election's fairness.

The runoff election was triggered by the death of former President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister in a helicopter crash in May.

Fall of Aleppo deals blow to Russia’s Middle East clout, may indirectly strengthen Ukraine’s hand
The shock capture of Aleppo by Syrian forces opposed to Bashar al-Assad in recent days has dealt a humiliating blow to the regime and its backers, Russia and Iran, analysts have told the Kyiv Independent. The surprise offensive has also indirectly helped Ukraine, analysts say. “This is really quit…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
