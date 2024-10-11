Skip to content
Putin visits Turkmenistan for regional forum, meeting with Iran's president

by Martin Fornusek October 11, 2024 12:15 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) talks to Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashit Meredow (R) during his arrival at the Ashgabat International Airport on Oct. 11, 2024, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Putin has arrived in Turkmenistan with a one-day trip to attend an international forum and to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkinan. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin began his visit to Turkmenistan on Oct. 11, speaking at an international forum attended by Central Asian leaders and the president of Iran.

In his opening remarks in Ashgabat, Putin said he wants to build a "new world order" with Moscow's international partners.

Turkmenistan capital is hosting the forum called "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development" dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi.

Leaders of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Tajikistan have been invited to the forum, among others.

Russia has traditionally sought to exert influence over Central Asia, though many nations of the region have begun gravitating toward China in recent years.

The Kremlin's chief is also expected to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for bilateral talks and to discuss the situation in the Middle East, Putin's aide told journalists.

Moscow and Tehran have deepened military and political ties since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Iran supplying Russia with Shahed attack drones and short-range ballistic missiles.

Putin has limited his travels abroad since the start of the full-scale invasion and since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him over the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, traveling primarily to "friendly" countries.

Turkmenistan is not a signatory of the Rome Statute and, therefore, not a party to the ICC.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.