Investigation: Russia imports Taiwanese metalworking equipment despite sanctions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2024 6:46 PM 2 min read
People attend a pro-Ukraine rally marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 25, 2023, in Taipei, Taiwan. (Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Taiwan has become the biggest exporter of metalworking equipment to Russia during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a new joint investigation by the Russian independent media The Insider and Taiwanese The Reporter, published on Jan. 27, revealed.

The investigation brings to light the latest instance of Russia's successful effort to circumvent sanctions, importing tech and equipment for defense production amid its ongoing aggression against Ukraine. Despite the West's initial expectations to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions, the effort has had limited success, as Russia adapted to restrictions, often using third-country intermediaries for import.

According to the media investigation, Taiwan banned export of metalworking equipment to Russia in January 2023. Moscow nonetheless received 193 pieces of Taiwanese-made metalworking machinery worth nearly $29 million from March to September 2023.

Nearly 80% of the equipment is reportedly sent to Russia via intermediaries, Turkey and China, the investigation revealed, citing data from the Russian customs service.

According to Taiwan's customs data cited in the investigation, the total price of metalworking equipment exported to Turkey increased by 45% from January to October 2023.

Such machinery is used in the production of a range of military equipment and arms, including high-precision weapons.

Taiwan has supported Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion by providing aid packages to Kyiv and imposing sanctions against Moscow.

Earlier on Dec. 27, Taiwan expanded its sanctions against Russia and Belarus to include additional high-tech goods that could be made into weapons, the country's Economy Ministry announced on Dec. 26.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:46 PM

Kuleba: Ukraine, Lithuania agree on joint drone production.

Ukraine and Lithuania have determined joint steps in scaling up drone production for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during the press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, in Kyiv on Jan. 27.
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against at least nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least three, including a police officer, regional officials reported early on Jan. 27.
9:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27. This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
8:03 AM

Washington Post: US war plans for Ukraine don't foresee retaking lost territory.

The Biden Administration is reportedly working on a long-term plan for supporting Kyiv that does not anticipate significant territorial gains by the Ukrainian military from Russia in 2024, the Washington Post reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The new plan will seek to de-emphasize winning back territory and instead focus on fending off new Russian advances while strengthening the country's defense and economy.
6:12 AM

ISW: Russia continues to expand influence in Africa.

The Russian Defense Ministry is continuing to expand its influence in Africa and subsume previous efforts by the Wagner Group, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Jan. 26 in their daily assessment.
2:45 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 22 times on Jan. 26, firing at eight communities and causing over 100 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:22 AM

Bloomberg: Scholz, Biden to discuss Ukraine aid in Washington.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders aim to ensure continued Western assistance to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources.
