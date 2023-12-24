Skip to content
Taiwan establishes $1 million fund to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland

by Dmytro Basmat December 24, 2023 5:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Taiwan, together with the Alliance of Polish Metropolises, has established a $1 million fund to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Dec. 23.

Taiwan's Ambassador to Poland Wu Shangnian announced the signing of the memorandum establishing the fund alongside Bialystok Mayor Tadeusz Truskolaski, the chairman of the Alliance of Polish Metropolises - an organization representing 12 cities in Poland and one-fifth of the country's population.

The allocated funds will aim to enhance living conditions for Ukraine refugees living in Poland, improve education opportunities for Ukrainian children and youth, and facilitate the preparation for the eventual return of refugees to Ukraine.

Polish cities seeking the subsidy will have to submit applications for specific projects geared towards supporting Ukrainian refugees. These proposals will undergo review and approval by a designated selection committee.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan has provided over $40 million in aid funding and nearly 600 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

According to statistics compiled by the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees, Poland has received nearly one million refugees fleeing Russia's war in Ukraine.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
