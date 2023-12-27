Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Taiwan expands sanctions against Russia, Belarus

by Abbey Fenbert December 27, 2023 5:12 AM 2 min read
People attend a pro-Ukraine rally marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 25, 2023, in Taipei, Taiwan. (Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Taiwan expanded its sanctions against Russia and Belarus to include additional high-tech goods that could be made into weapons, the country's Economy Ministry announced on Dec. 26.

Taiwan has supported Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion by providing aid packages to Kyiv and imposing sanctions against Moscow, though direct trade between Taiwan and Russia is minimal.

The expanded sanctions list includes 45 additional goods, such as semiconductors and certain chemicals, that could be used for military purposes in Russia's war. Taiwan will not issue export licenses to Russia or Belarus for these "strategic high-tech products."

The Economy Ministry said the expanded list reflects existing EU and U.S. sanctions.

"Recently, the EU, the U.S., and other international allies have collected weapons debris from the Ukrainian war zone and summarized a "common high-priority list" of electronic and mechanical parts and equipment that have wide commercial applications and can be used to manufacture weapons for the war zone," the ministry said.

Since February 2022, Taiwan has provided over $40 million in financial assistance and nearly 600 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Taiwan's support for Ukraine also reflects fears that China may launch an attack against the island similar to Russia's invasion. Beijing has become Moscow's key economic partner in the wake of isolating Western sanctions, though China avoids sending Russia direct military assistance.

Ukraine’s effort to isolate Russia’s economy through ‘International Sponsors of War’ list
Editor’s Note: This story was sponsored by the Ukrainian think-tank Center for Democracy and Rule of Law (CEDEM). What do a Snickers bar, an Oreo cookie, and Haagen-Dazs ice cream have in common? Apart from being beloved sweet treats, these products are manufactured by companies that were named “i…
The Kyiv IndependentDaniil Ukhorskiy
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.