Taiwan expands sanctions against Russia, Belarus

Taiwan expanded its sanctions against Russia and Belarus to include additional high-tech goods that could be made into weapons, the country's Economy Ministry announced on Dec. 26.

Taiwan has supported Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion by providing aid packages to Kyiv and imposing sanctions against Moscow, though direct trade between Taiwan and Russia is minimal.

The expanded sanctions list includes 45 additional goods, such as semiconductors and certain chemicals, that could be used for military purposes in Russia's war. Taiwan will not issue export licenses to Russia or Belarus for these "strategic high-tech products."

The Economy Ministry said the expanded list reflects existing EU and U.S. sanctions.

"Recently, the EU, the U.S., and other international allies have collected weapons debris from the Ukrainian war zone and summarized a "common high-priority list" of electronic and mechanical parts and equipment that have wide commercial applications and can be used to manufacture weapons for the war zone," the ministry said.

Since February 2022, Taiwan has provided over $40 million in financial assistance and nearly 600 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Taiwan's support for Ukraine also reflects fears that China may launch an attack against the island similar to Russia's invasion. Beijing has become Moscow's key economic partner in the wake of isolating Western sanctions, though China avoids sending Russia direct military assistance.