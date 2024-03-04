Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack, Ukrainian first responders
Edit post

Interior Minister: Russian secondary attack kills 2 rescuers, injures 3 more

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2024 9:49 PM 1 min read
Oleh Martynenko and Bohdan Ravlyk, Ukrainian first responders who were killed by a Russian secondary attack in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 4, 2024. (Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast killed two rescuers and wounded another three while they were putting out a fire caused by an earlier attack, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on March 4.

Settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast are targeted by Russian strikes on a daily basis due to the ongoing fighting as Moscow seeks to occupy the entire region.

Attacks against first responders violate international conventions as they don't take part in hostilities but rescue civilians and provide aid.

The secondary strike carried out by a drone killed two first responders aged 29 and 31, according to Klymenko.

Three other rescuers are receiving medical assistance, the minister said on Telegram.

"Our rescuers have no weapons, they risked their lives so that others could live," he added.

The State Emergency Service's spokesman, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, said on Aug. 8, 2023, that over 70 Ukrainian rescuers had been killed in Russian attacks while doing their job.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
