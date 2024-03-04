Interior Minister: Russian secondary attack kills 2 rescuers, injures 3 more

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast killed two rescuers and wounded another three while they were putting out a fire caused by an earlier attack, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on March 4.

Settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast are targeted by Russian strikes on a daily basis due to the ongoing fighting as Moscow seeks to occupy the entire region.

Attacks against first responders violate international conventions as they don't take part in hostilities but rescue civilians and provide aid.

The secondary strike carried out by a drone killed two first responders aged 29 and 31, according to Klymenko.

Three other rescuers are receiving medical assistance, the minister said on Telegram.

"Our rescuers have no weapons, they risked their lives so that others could live," he added.

The State Emergency Service's spokesman, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, said on Aug. 8, 2023, that over 70 Ukrainian rescuers had been killed in Russian attacks while doing their job.