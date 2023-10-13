Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
State Emergency Service: 2 rescuers injured in Russian attack on Nikopol

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 13, 2023 3:50 PM 2 min read
An emergency worker puts out a fire caused by the Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, before a repeated Russian attack on the area wounds two rescuers, on Oct. 13, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injured two rescuers while they were responding to a fire caused by an earlier Russian attack, Ukraine’s Emergency Service wrote on Oct. 13.

The first responders received a report about a fire at a bus stop caused by Russian shelling, and when they started extinguishing it, Russian troops hit the area again.

The rescuers suffered shrapnel injuries and were hospitalized, according to the State Emergency Service.

Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

On Oct. 12, four people were killed and two more injured when Russia targeted a local school, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak.

The State Emergency Service's spokesman, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, said on Aug. 8 that 78 Ukrainian rescuers had been killed in Russian attacks while doing their job.

Attacks against first responders violate international conventions as they don't take part in hostilities but rescue civilians and provide aid.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

