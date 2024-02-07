Woman with disability rescued from high-rise building after Russian attack on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

First responders rescued a woman unable to walk on her own who was trapped on the 12th floor of an apartment building after it was damaged in a Russian missile strike against Kyiv on Feb. 7, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram in the early afternoon.

The woman has since been hospitalized. In total, first responders rescued 28 people from the high-rise building, Klymenko said.

In addition to Kyiv, Russia targeted Lviv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts in its morning attack against the country.

In total, five people were killed and around 50 were injured in the attacks as of 2:30 p.m. local time, authorities said. In Kyiv alone, four people were killed and 40 were injured. The numbers may still rise as rescue operations are ongoing.

The attack also damaged two power lines in Kyiv, leaving 19,400 consumers and healthcare facilities without light. In Kharkiv, about 1,000 consumers lost power due to damage to the local grids.

There was no serious impact on the stable operation of the energy system, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported following the attack.