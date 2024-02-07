Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine
Edit post

Woman with disability rescued from high-rise building after Russian attack on Kyiv

by Tania Myronyshena February 7, 2024 6:38 PM 1 min read
First responders carry a woman rescued from a building damaged in a Russian attack on Kyiv on Feb. 7, 2024. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko/ Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

First responders rescued a woman unable to walk on her own who was trapped on the 12th floor of an apartment building after it was damaged in a Russian missile strike against Kyiv on Feb. 7, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram in the early afternoon.

The woman has since been hospitalized. In total, first responders rescued 28 people from the high-rise building, Klymenko said.

In addition to Kyiv, Russia targeted Lviv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts in its morning attack against the country.

In total, five people were killed and around 50 were injured in the attacks as of 2:30 p.m. local time, authorities said. In Kyiv alone, four people were killed and 40 were injured. The numbers may still rise as rescue operations are ongoing.

The attack also damaged two power lines in Kyiv, leaving 19,400 consumers and healthcare facilities without light. In Kharkiv, about 1,000 consumers lost power due to damage to the local grids.

There was no serious impact on the stable operation of the energy system, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported following the attack.

Several explosions heard in Kyiv, western Ukraine’s Drohobych
Explosions rocked the skies above Kyiv in the morning of Feb. 7 amid Russia’s latest mass missile attack, according to the Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to remain in shelters.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Tania Myronyshena
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.