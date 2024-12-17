Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine, Kursk Oblast, War, Russia, North Korea
Edit post

Russia heavily attacking in Kursk Oblast for 3rd day, 'actively' using North Korean troops, Syrskyi says

by Martin Fornusek December 17, 2024 3:30 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi attends a meeting of Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Oct. 21, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are carrying out an intensive offensive in Kursk Oblast for the third day in a row, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Dec. 17, as Ukrainian forces are on the defensive in the border region.

"For the third day, Russian forces have been conducting intensive offensive operations in Kursk Oblast, actively using North Korean units," Syrskyi said in an online address to the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities held in Lviv, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Russia reportedly deployed over 10,000 North Korean troops to help oust Ukrainian troops fighting in Kursk Oblast since early August.

"North Korean mercenaries have already suffered heavy losses," Ukraine's commander said, adding that Kyiv's troops are holding the defenses, destroying enemy personnel and equipment.

The Special Operation Forces said that they had killed 50 North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast in three days and injured 47 more. The full extent of North Korean losses is hard to ascertain, as President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is trying to hide the casualties.

Despite the losses within Russian and North Korean ranks, the Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Kursk Oblast seem to be increasingly on the back foot, facing a Russian advantage in manpower and equipment.

Citing Ukrainian soldiers, The Economist wrote that Ukraine likely lost around half of the territory it had captured in the initial phase of the operation in August and September. An officer talking to the outlet connected this development to the redeployment of elite units that first spearheaded the offensive.

Ukraine likely seeks to hold on to a piece of Russian territory as a possible bargaining chip ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's expected push for peace negotiations.

ATACMS, Trump, and the increasing importance of Kursk Oblast for Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Nov. 19 that Ukraine had launched the U.S.-made ATACMS missiles against Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. Hours prior, Ukraine struck a Russian military facility in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, a two-hour drive from the Ukrainian-controlled part of Russia. President Joe…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.