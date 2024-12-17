Ukraine's Special Forces claim to kill 50 North Korean soldiers in 3 days

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces killed 50 North Korean soldiers and injured 47 others in three days of fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast, the unit said on Dec. 17.

The Special Operation Forces published footage of first-person-view (FPV) drones successfully targeting soldiers and equipment on the battlefield.

Russia has reportedly deployed over 10,000 North Korean troops to help oust Ukrainian troops fighting in Kursk Oblast since early August.

"Soldiers of the 8th Special Forces Regiment of Prince Izyaslav Mstislavich organized a warm welcome for North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast," the unit said on Facebook. Two armored vehicles, two cars, and one all-terrain vehicle were also allegedly hit.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

After reporting initial but limited clashes with North Korean troops in November, Ukraine said that over the weekend, Russia also began using the soldiers in ground assaults. The Ukrainian military intelligence agency (HUR) said that 30 North Korean soldiers were killed or injured during assaults on Dec. 14-15.

The full extent of North Korean losses might be hard to ascertain, as President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is trying to hide the casualties.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder confirmed on Dec. 16 that North Korean personnel had engaged in combat operations alongside Russian troops in Kursk Oblast and suffered their first casualties.