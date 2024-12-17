Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, North Korea, Drones, War, Military losses, Special Operations Forces
Edit post

Ukraine's Special Forces claim to kill 50 North Korean soldiers in 3 days

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2024 12:30 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian Special Operation Forces' drone operators targeting who appear to be North Korean soldiers deployed in Kursk Oblast, Russia. Footage published on Dec. 17, 2024. (Special Operations Forces/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces killed 50 North Korean soldiers and injured 47 others in three days of fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast, the unit said on Dec. 17.

The Special Operation Forces published footage of first-person-view (FPV) drones successfully targeting soldiers and equipment on the battlefield.

Russia has reportedly deployed over 10,000 North Korean troops to help oust Ukrainian troops fighting in Kursk Oblast since early August.

"Soldiers of the 8th Special Forces Regiment of Prince Izyaslav Mstislavich organized a warm welcome for North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast," the unit said on Facebook. Two armored vehicles, two cars, and one all-terrain vehicle were also allegedly hit.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

After reporting initial but limited clashes with North Korean troops in November, Ukraine said that over the weekend, Russia also began using the soldiers in ground assaults. The Ukrainian military intelligence agency (HUR) said that 30 North Korean soldiers were killed or injured during assaults on Dec. 14-15.

The full extent of North Korean losses might be hard to ascertain, as President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is trying to hide the casualties.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder confirmed on Dec. 16 that North Korean personnel had engaged in combat operations alongside Russian troops in Kursk Oblast and suffered their first casualties.

Russia trying to hide North Korean losses in Ukraine war, Zelensky claims
“Russia is not only involving North Korean soldiers in assaults on Ukrainian positions, but is also trying to hide the losses of these people,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 16.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.