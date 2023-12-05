Infrastructure Ministry: Blockade at Ukraine-Slovakia border suspended

This audio is created with AI assistance

The blockade of trucks at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke crossing on the Slovak-Ukrainian border had been suspended, Deputy Infrastructure Minister Serhii Derkach announced on Dec. 4.

Slovak truckers began blocking the checkpoint on Dec. 1, following the example of their Polish colleagues in protest against the EU's liberalization of the permit system for Ukrainian carriers.

"The passage of trucks through the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke is being carried out as usual," Derkach wrote in a social media post shortly before midnight.

"We continue to work with our Slovak colleagues to prevent further protests."

Slovak carriers previously launched protests at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke crossing on Nov. 21. Derkach said a day later that Slovak authorities opposed the blockade and would investigate measures to prevent the protests.

The situation remains complicated at the Polish-Ukrainian border, where Polish protesters have blocked four crossings, causing huge lines on both sides.

Talks between Kyiv and Warsaw on Dec. 1 brought some results, as the parties agreed to open the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint for empty trucks.

Other steps agreed on between Ukraine and Poland included creating separate electronic passes for empty vehicles at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and Krakivets-Korczowa crossing points and launching a pilot electronic queueing system.

Although Poland wants to return to the permit system – one of the key demands of Polish protesters – Derkach said that the European Commission does not plan changes in this regard and is ready to defend the transport visa-free regime with Ukraine.