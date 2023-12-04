Skip to content
Processing of empty trucks begins at Poland-Ukraine border checkpoint

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2023 10:48 AM 2 min read
Trucks lining up at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border on Dec. 4, 2023. (State Border Guard Service)
Customs services began processing empty trucks departing from Ukraine to Poland at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint in accordance with an agreement between Kyiv and Warsaw, Ukraine's State Border Guard service announced on Dec. 4.

The registration began at 1 a.m. Kyiv time. Some 30 cargo vehicles with a weight over 7.5 metric tons have been processed as of 7 a.m., the Border Guard said.

Polish truckers started blocking the movement of trucks at three border crossing points on Nov. 6 in protest of the liberalization of EU transport rules for Ukrainian trucks. Four checkpoints have been blocked so far, resulting in huge lines on both sides.

Following a Dec. 1 meeting between Polish and Ukrainian representatives, the two parties agreed to open a crossing point for empty trucks at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint.

"The opening of Uhryniv is the first item on the list of measures implemented to unblock the border, reduce lines, and increase the capacity of the Ukrainian-Polish border," the Border Guard said in its statement.

Other steps agreed on between Warsaw and Kyiv included creating separate electronic passes for empty vehicles at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and Krakivets-Korczowa crossing points and launching a pilot electronic queueing system.

"This will make it possible to lift the blockade as soon as possible and establish uninterrupted traffic across the border," the Border Guard's statement read.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said earlier on Dec. 4 that some compromises have been reached between the Polish and Ukrainian governments regarding the blockade.

"And we really hope that these proposals, which we worked out together with the Polish government, will be enough for the protesters to stop the protest," Zvarych said.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:14 PM

Lukashenko approves amendments on Belarus' presidency law.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko approved amendments to the law on the Belarusian presidency on Jan. 3, guaranteeing immunity for any former president of Belarus and introducing stricter rules on who is eligible to become president.
3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
