Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, India, Russia, US sanctions, War, Weapons
Edit post

Bloomberg: India set to receive Russian warships despite sanctions

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2024 12:01 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Sept. 16, 2022. (Alexandr Demyanchuk /Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

India will receive two Russian-made warships in the next few months as the two countries work around U.S. sanctions that have complicated purchases of Russian arms, unnamed Indian officials told Bloomberg.

New Delhi has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war, calling for a diplomatic solution while fostering close economic ties with Moscow. India has become one of the chief buyers of Russian oil following Western sanctions, although pressure from U.S. sanctions increasingly threatens this trade.

At the same time, Ukraine has sought to engage India and obtain its support for President Volodymyr Zelenky's peace formula, as well as other economic partnerships.

One ship will likely be delivered to India in September, with another expected to arrive early next year, the senior officials said. The delivery of the vessels is reportedly two years behind schedule because of Russia's war in Ukraine.

India identifies ‘major human trafficking network’ luring Indians to fight for Russia in Ukraine
The news came after multiple media reports said that Indian men who came to Russia for work or tourism were then coerced into joining the war against Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

The two frigates are part of an four-ship agreement signed between India and Russia back in 2018, according to Bloomberg's article published on April 5. The other two ships are being built in India in cooperation with Russia but are also experiencing delays due to war-related supply issues, the officials said.

U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine had impeded weapons deliveries to India for over a year as the countries grappled with finding a payment mechanism compliant with U.S. sanctions, Bloomberg wrote.

India and Russia were eventually able to bypass the payment problem, according to the outlet's sources, who didn't provide further details.

Russia remains India's largest supplier of military equipment, accounting for 36% of India's arms imports, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Russia’s war effort may not be as formidable as it looks
Russia’s war machine has shown remarkable stamina despite the hundreds of thousands of troops it is estimated to have lost in Ukraine. But under the hood, it may be less resilient than it looks. With its high oil export revenues, Russia has been able to replace its losses and
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:53 PM

Bloomberg: Western sanctions curb Turkey's trade with Russia.

Turkish machinery exporters, who benefited from the surge in sales to Russia last year, may see their revenues drop by $1 billion in 2024 due to "ambiguous" sanctions, Bloomberg said, citing Kutlu Karavelioglu, the chairperson of the Machinery Exporters' Association.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.