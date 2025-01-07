Skip to content
Viktor Orban, Hungary, United States, US sanctions, Corruption, Eastern Europe
US sanctions Orban ally Antal Rogan for corruption, abuse of power

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 7, 2025 7:38 PM 2 min read
The American flag flying at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on Jan. 7 against Antal Rogan, a senior Hungarian government official and close associate of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Rogan is the first high-ranking Hungarian official sanctioned by the U.S. under the Magnitsky Act, which targets individuals involved in serious human rights abuses and corruption.

Rogan, who serves as minister for the prime minister’s Cabinet Office, oversees key government agencies, including the National Communications Office, the Digital Government Agency, and the Hungarian Tourism Agency.

The U.S. Treasury Department accused Rogan of orchestrating schemes to control strategic sectors of Hungary's economy and diverting proceeds to himself and Fidesz party loyalists.

"Minister Rogan has played a central role in enabling a system in Hungary that has benefitted himself and his party at the expense of the Hungarian people," the statement said.

The move comes amid growing criticism of Orban's government domestically and internationally.

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar called for early elections on Jan. 1, citing Orban’s declining popularity and widespread allegations of corruption. He accused Orban of turning Hungary into "the EU's poorest, most corrupt nation."

The Magnitsky Act, enacted in 2012, allows the U.S. to impose visa bans and asset freezes on individuals linked to corruption or human rights violations. To date, the U.S. has sanctioned 687 individuals under the Act.

Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
