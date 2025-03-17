The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

'We won't be dragged into this' — Hungary opposes $22 billion EU aid package for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2025 11:43 AM 2 min read
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia on June 15, 2023. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on March 17 denounced EU plans to provide Ukraine with an additional 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in aid, a step allegedly on the agenda of a ministerial meeting in Brussels later the same day.

"We won't be dragged into this; we will not allow Hungarian taxpayers' money to be used to finance arms shipments to Ukraine," Szijjarto said on Facebook, insisting instead that Budapest supports peace negotiations.

European leaders have been calling for ramped-up support for Ukraine as the Trump administration's steps cast doubt on its commitment to Kyiv's security.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing for a swift peace settlement, temporarily cutting off military and intelligence backing for Ukraine to push it to the negotiating table.

"Thanks to President Trump, the hope of peace has never been closer in the past three years, which is why Brussels's intention to make peace negotiations impossible is unacceptable," Szijjarto said.

"In Brussels, the pro-war stance still prevails."

Discussions about a possible 20-billion-euro package first emerged in February, but the assistance tranche was not included in the conclusions of an emergency EU summit on March 6.

Hungary's leader, Viktor Orban, has consistently obstructed and delayed sanctions against Russia and military support for Kyiv. He has also lauded Trump's reelection, expressing expectations of a quick end to the war.

While the EU recently managed to negotiate a unanimous extension of sanctions against Russia, European leaders grow increasingly concerned by Budapest's efforts to derail unity on Ukraine.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

