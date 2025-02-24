The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, European Union, Europe, War, Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, Kyiv
Edit post

Lithuania's Nauseda proposes 2030 as Ukraine's EU accession date

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 24, 2025 5:52 PM 2 min read
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda is speaking to the press as he arrives to attend the European Council Summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March. 21, 2024. (Jonathan Raa / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda proposed on Feb. 24 setting Jan. 1, 2030, as the official date for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Speaking at the Support Ukraine summit in Kyiv, Nauseda called for decisive leadership to accelerate Ukraine's integration.

"The security of Europe depends on the security of Ukraine. That is why let us accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU," Nauseda said.

He added that the first cluster of accession talks could be opened in the coming weeks and urged European leaders to make Ukraine's path to the bloc "inevitable."

Ukraine applied for EU membership in 2022, shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. The country achieved candidate status within months, and formal negotiations began in June 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has set an ambitious goal of opening five or six negotiation clusters in 2025, with the first phase expected under Poland's rotating EU presidency.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi previously suggested that Ukraine could join the bloc by 2029 if it successfully implements the necessary reforms.

Ukraine's EU accession process is structured around six negotiation clusters, covering various political and economic reforms.

The country aims to open at least two or three clusters in early 2025, with additional progress expected under Denmark's EU Council presidency in the latter half of the year.

When your ‘ass is burning, you start to move faster’ — Lithuanian minister urges Europe to step up defense
“So I do hope that we will start to move faster in the next few months,” Lithuania’s defense chief said at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion.
The Kyiv IndependentOlga Rudenko
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:42 PM
Video

Three years of Russia's full-scale war: a conversation with Rob Lee.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Rob Lee, former U.S. marine infantry officer and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. They discuss the evolving battlefield realities as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 4th year and why peace negotiations are unlikely to bring results any time soon.
2:36 PM

Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
12:29 PM

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March.

"Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.