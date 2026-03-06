Orban threatens to block key goods transit to Ukraine unless oil supplies resume

Hungary will halt transit of crucial goods bound for Ukraine unless Kyiv resumes oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, as reported by 24.hu outlet on March 6.

"We have stopped gasoline shipments to Ukraine, we are not delivering diesel either; we are still supplying electricity for now, and we will also stop the goods important to Ukraine that pass through Hungary," Orban said on Kossuth Radio.

The threat comes amid escalating tensions between Kyiv and Budapest, one of the EU's most Moscow-friendly governments, over disruptions to Russian oil transit to the country.

The Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia through Ukrainian territory, has been offline since late January after a Russian strike damaged energy infrastructure in western Ukraine, according to Kyiv.

Budapest and Bratislava claimed to have evidence that the pipeline is operational and demanded an inspection. President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would consider it if formally requested.

Gabor Czepek, a Hungarian Energy Ministry official tasked with examining Druzhba, asked Ukraine to restore Druzhba operations within three working days or to grant Hungarian inspectors access.

Zelensky said the pipeline would take up to a month and a half to restore, though he did not express support for its restoration.

The dispute between Kyiv and Budapest reached new levels on March 5 after Budapest detained seven Ukrainian employees of a state bank transporting cash and gold via Hungary.

Hungarian authorities linked their detention to suspicions of money laundering activities before announcing the detainees' deportation.

Ukraine has blasted the move as "state terrorism" and "hostage-taking," threatening to respond with sanctions.

The episode was preceded by Orban warning he would use "political and financial tools" to "force" the reopening of the Druzhba pipeline. Analysts link Orban's confrontational rhetoric toward Ukraine to Hungary's upcoming parliamentary elections in April. The ruling Fidesz Party trails the opposition Tisza Party in polls.

In turn, Zelensky hinted he would ask the Ukrainian army to talk to Orban "in their own language," a comment seen by some as a threat against the Hungarian leader.