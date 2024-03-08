Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, US, Moscow, US Embassy, UK
Edit post

US Embassy in Russia issues warning of potential terror attack in Moscow over next 48 hours

by Nate Ostiller March 8, 2024 9:01 AM 2 min read
Cars ride past the U.S. Embassy building in Moscow, on March 7, 2024. (Tatyana Makeyeva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Embassy in Russia issued a warning on March 7 that "extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow" and urged American citizens to stay away from concentrations of people over the next 48 hours.

The embassy did not specify what kind of threats they referred to, or who might be behind them. The U.K. Embassy in Russia also repeated the advisory issued by the U.S.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 7 that its agents had thwarted a potential Islamic State terrorist attack on a Moscow synagogue. The Russian state-owned TASS news agency said that FSB agents had killed several militants who were planning the attack, citing the FSB's press office.

It is unclear if the incident is related to the U.S.'s warning.

The U.S. currently has a "level 4" travel warning for American citizens who are considering going to Russia, the highest level of such advisories.

The warning, which says "do not travel," adds that there can be unpredictable consequences due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and limited ability of the U.S. Embassy to assist American citizens.

There is also a heightened "potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials."

U.S. citizens traveling or living in Russia "should depart immediately," the embassy said.

Ukraine war latest: Allies collect funding to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine, Czech PM says
Key developments on March 7: * Pavel: Allies collect required funding to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine * UK pledges $416 million to buy 10,000 drones for Ukraine * Governor announces mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk area * Media: Indian men coerced into fighting for Russia * Lithuanian…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:36 AM

Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 2.

Russian forces struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers on March 7, killing a man and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
11:36 PM

Zelensky to meet Erdogan in Turkey on March 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 8 in Turkey, the Turkish Presidency said on X. The two leaders will discuss Russia’s war, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations, according to the announcement.
6:42 PM

Sweden officially joins NATO.

Sweden's accession to the alliance was officially completed when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed the so-called "instruments of accession" to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.