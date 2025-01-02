Skip to content
Ukraine to conduct review of Ground Forces command, defense minister announces

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 2, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a joint briefing with his UK counterpart John Healey in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 07, 2024 (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is to carry out a comprehensive review of the Ground Forces command, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Jan. 2, to be conducted by the Defense Ministry’s Main Inspectorate.

"Victory requires a deep analysis of experience, and an honest understanding of mistakes," Umerov said.

The review aims to evaluate management structures, processes, and compliance with legislation to support reforms and enhance battlefield effectiveness.

The announcement comes after newly appointed Ground Forces Commander General Mykhailo Drapatyi unveiled plans on Dec. 12 for fundamental reforms to strengthen the branch.

Umerov said that the analysis would provide Drapatyi with a full picture of the state of affairs in the Ground Forces.

"Events in the Ground Forces directly affect the situation on the front," Umerov said, underscoring the strategic importance of the reforms.

Based on the findings, the Defense Ministry plans to introduce reforms in personnel policies, optimize management processes, and improve combat capabilities with new training approaches.

Drapatyi’s proposed changes include revamping the recruitment system, which will have zero tolerance for corruption, enhanced front-line training, and integration of advanced technology into operations.

The reforms come amid reported personnel shortages, with slow mobilization efforts leaving some front-line units undermanned.

Drapatyi has highlighted the need to reform training curricula and prioritize social support for service members to prepare for modern warfare effectively.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.