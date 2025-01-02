Skip to content
Ukraine strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast, General Staff claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 2, 2025 5:29 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian troops fire rocket launcher systems from their positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a precision strike on a Russian army command post in Maryino, Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 2.

"These attacks are primarily carried out to weaken Russia's ability and willingness to carry out terrorist acts against Ukrainian civilians," the General Staff said, adding that "all necessary measures" were taken to minimize risks to civilians in the vicinty of the strike.

It did not specify the type of weapon used in the attack.

The strike targeted the 810th Russian Brigade, resulting in significant losses, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s counter-disinformation center.

Local Telegram channels earlier reported shelling in Ivanovskoye in the Rylsk district, with damage to a boarding school, post office, shopping center, residential buildings, and the house of culture.

Windows were shattered, and walls were damaged by shrapnel, according to acting Kursk Oblast Governor Alexander Khinshtein.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The strike follows Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, during which Ukrainian forces captured about 1,300 square kilometers of territory.

While Kyiv has since lost control of half of the initially seized area, fighting in the region remains intense.

Ukrainian officials view the occupied territory as a potential bargaining chip in future negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine struck hundreds of targets deep inside Russia in 2024. What did they achieve?
As Russian troops continued to hold an advantage on the ground, Ukraine has been keen to level the power in the air. In 2024, Ukrainian forces bet on drones, hitting targets thousands of kilometers deep inside Russia. Ukrainian attacks have targeted dozens of oil refineries that aid Russia’s war e…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.