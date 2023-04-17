Governor: Russian attack kills 4 people in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack killed four people in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on April 16, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

According to Kyrylenko, it is not possible to establish the number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.

On April 14, Russia launched a missile attack on Sloviansk, killing 15 people and injuring 24. Among those killed is a two-year old boy.

According to Kyrylenko, the rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack, which hit a five-story residential building, has been completed.

According to General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov, Russia has fired at least 8,000 long-range anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine during its full-scale invasion.

On April 10, the UN reported that, since Feb. 24, 2022, at least 8,490 civilians had been killed and more than 14,240 injured due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

However, the number may be much higher, since there are no reports on killed civilians in Russian-occupied territories, including in the city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast.