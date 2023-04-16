Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Death toll in Sloviansk missile attack hits 15 as rescue operation is completed

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2023 9:10 PM 1 min read
A five-story residential building damaged by a Russian missile attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on April 14, 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The total death toll of Russia's April 14 missile attack on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast has reached 15, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on April 16. Another 24 civilians were injured.

According to him, the rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack, which hit a five-story residential building, has been completed.

Overall, the Russian army launched 8 surface-to-air missiles at Sloviansk at 4 p.m. local time on April 14.

Among the killed civilians was a two-year old boy.

According to General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov, Russia has fired at least 8,000 long-range anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine during its full-scale invasion.

On April 10, the UN reported that, since Feb. 24, 2022, at least 8,490 civilians had been killed and more than 14,240 injured due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

However, the number may be much higher, since there are no reports on killed civilians in Russian-occupied territories, including in the city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
