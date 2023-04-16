Update: Death toll in Sloviansk missile attack hits 15 as rescue operation is completed

This audio is created with AI assistance

The total death toll of Russia's April 14 missile attack on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast has reached 15, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on April 16. Another 24 civilians were injured.

According to him, the rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack, which hit a five-story residential building, has been completed.

Overall, the Russian army launched 8 surface-to-air missiles at Sloviansk at 4 p.m. local time on April 14.

Among the killed civilians was a two-year old boy.

According to General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov, Russia has fired at least 8,000 long-range anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine during its full-scale invasion.

On April 10, the UN reported that, since Feb. 24, 2022, at least 8,490 civilians had been killed and more than 14,240 injured due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

However, the number may be much higher, since there are no reports on killed civilians in Russian-occupied territories, including in the city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast.