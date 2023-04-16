Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
War update, War, National
Edit post

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine celebrates Orthodox Easter under Russian bombardment

by Alexander Khrebet April 16, 2023 11:44 PM 3 min read
A priest blesses traditional cakes and eggs during a church service on the eve of the Orthodox Easter in the eastern city of Sloviansk, on April 15, 2023, (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on April 16:

  • Russia fires over 50 missiles, bombs at Ukraine as country celebrates Orthodox Easter
  • 130 Ukrainian POWs return home from Russian captivity on Orthodox Easter
  • Italy-provided howitzers reportedly in use in Ukraine

As Ukraine celebrated Orthodox Easter on April 16, Russian forces fired over 50 missiles and aerial bombs, killing and injuring civilians.

Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts were struck with 25 S-300 surface-to-air missiles, according to Ukraine's General Staff. Russian forces hit Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast with 10 missiles killing two teenagers.

Russian forces also shelled over 70 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Russian troops shelled a church in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two civilians.

The majority of Ukraine's population are Orthodox Christians, many of whom attended religious service on April 16.

In his Easter video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said "perhaps the most difficult of the peaks is ahead of us."

"On this day a year ago, we all prayed that Ukraine would endure, today — that Ukraine will win," Zelensky said

Zelensky addresses Ukrainians on Orthodox Easter: ‘Heaven sees our faith and firmness’
President Volodymyr Zelensky made a video address to Ukrainians on Orthodox Easter, saying Russia’s all-out war “cannot erase us, our values, our traditions, and our holidays.”
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

130 Ukrainian POWs return home

One-hundred-thirty Ukrainian POWs returned home from Russian captivity on Orthodox Easter.

Soldiers, navy personnel, transport service employees, border guards, and national guardsmen were among those freed. They were captured during fights in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Before that, 100 Ukrainians were released in a prisoner exchange on April 10. Nearly half of the released sustained severe injuries, were suffering from illnesses, or had been tortured.

Thousands of Ukrainians remain in Russian captivity, whether in Russia itself or in Russian-occupied territories.

Military death toll

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the Spanish newspaper La Razon on April 16 that Ukraine's military casualties are "lower than the number of people killed by the earthquake in Turkey."

It is "critically smaller" than Russia's death toll, as Moscow is using its soldiers as "cannon fodder," he said.

The death toll of the powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquakes that hit Turkey on Feb. 6 has risen to 50,500.

Leaked U.S. intelligence files allege that from 15,500 to 17,500 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and from 109,000 to 113,500 were wounded in action, while Russia is believed to have 35,500-43,000 troops killed and 154,000-180,000 wounded, according to Reuters.

Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian military have provided information on the number of casualties sustained in the war.

Moscow only confirmed around 6,000 of its troops being killed since February 2022, while Ukraine's General Staff reported Russia had lost 182,070 troops.

‘They crawl forward 24/7:’ On the zero line with Ukrainian infantry north of Bakhmut
Climbing to a firing position through trenches dug into black Ukrainian soil, the relative quiet in the air is only reassuring to an extent. At the most forward point, a Soviet-era recoilless rifle stands watch, dug into a shallow depression in the ground. Bohdan, a company comman…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

On the battlefield

The Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka sectors in eastern Donetsk Oblast remain Russia's top assault priorities on the battlefield, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Ukraine's forces repelled 45 Russian attacks in the most severe battles for the towns of Bakhmut and Marinka, the military said.

Italian newspaper La Republica reported that American-made M109 self-propelled 155 mm howitzers that Italy delivered to Ukraine are already on the front lines.

Italy intends to deliver 60 M109 howitzers to Ukraine "in the near future," the newspaper reported.

Several Western countries, including the U.S., have delivered M109 howitzers and rounds to Ukraine.

Alexander Khrebet
Alexander Khrebet
Reporter
Alexander Khrebet is a reporter with the Kyiv Independent. He covers Ukraine’s foreign policy, alleged abuse of power in the country’s military leadership, and reports on the Russian-occupied territories. Alexander is the European Press Prize 2023 winner, the #AllForJan Award 2023 winner and Ukraine's 2022 National Investigative Journalism Award finalist. His was published in the Washington Times and Atlantic Council.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.