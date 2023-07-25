Governor: Ukraine enters Andriivka village south of Bakhmut, battles continue

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces entered the village of Andriivka south of Bakhmut but the fight in its vicinity continues, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on July 25.

"The advance and liberation of the settlement took place, but now the fighting continues both within and outside the settlement," the governor said.

Kyrylenko stressed that the villages surrounding Bakhmut have become "scorched earth" and it is impossible for civilians to live there.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported earlier on July 25 that Russian forces have retreated from Andriivka following Ukrainian offensive operations.

In turn, Russian forces attempted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas south of Ivanivske, west of Klishchiivka, and northwest of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, the General Staff informed.

On July 24, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukraine made steady advances along Bakhmut's southern flank over the past week, liberating four square kilometers.

She reported the heaviest battles near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdiumivka.