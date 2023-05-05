Governor: Russian forces hit industrial enterprises in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck Sloviansk and Kramatorsk on May 5, damaging a ceramic granite factory and an administrative building of a heavy equipment plant, reported Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to Kyrylenko, "all valuable equipment" from the industrial facilities had been previously evacuated to safer Ukrainian regions. No casualties were reported.

"The Russians seek to destroy the entire industry of Donetsk Oblast and turn the region into scorched earth," said the governor.

Earlier the same day, Ukraine's state energy operator Ukrenergo reported that Russian forces had shelled a power station in Donetsk Oblast for more than two hours.

Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast bordering Russia is the site of the war's fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Moscow seeks to occupy the entire region.



