Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian forces hit industrial enterprises in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 5, 2023 6:44 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on an administrative building of a heavy equipment plant in Kramatorsk, Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, on May 5, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck Sloviansk and Kramatorsk on May 5, damaging a ceramic granite factory and an administrative building of a heavy equipment plant, reported Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to Kyrylenko, "all valuable equipment" from the industrial facilities had been previously evacuated to safer Ukrainian regions. No casualties were reported.

"The Russians seek to destroy the entire industry of Donetsk Oblast and turn the region into scorched earth," said the governor.

Earlier the same day, Ukraine's state energy operator Ukrenergo reported that Russian forces had shelled a power station in Donetsk Oblast for more than two hours.

Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast bordering Russia is the site of the war's fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Moscow seeks to occupy the entire region.

Prigozhin: Wagner will leave Bakhmut on May 10 due to lack of ammunition
The Wagner mercenary group will leave Bakhmut on May 10 due to lack of ammunition, founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published online by his press service on May 5.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.