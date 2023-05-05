Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrenergo: Russian forces shell power station in Donetsk Oblast for more than 2 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 5, 2023 1:01 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a power station in Donetsk Oblast for more than two hours on the morning of May 5, Ukraine's state energy operator Ukrenergo reported.

The extent of the damage is still being determined, but the power station is working, according to Ukrenergo.  

However, damage has been inflicted upon distribution networks in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts due to shelling.

Additionally, in Kharkiv Oblast, about 4,500 consumers in three front-line districts lost access to power as a result of the Russian shelling of energy infrastructure. The damage was subsequently repaired and the planned electricity supply scheme was restored, Ukrenergo wrote.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since mid-fall 2022 with a combination of missile, drone, and artillery strikes throughout the country.

The United Nations reported in early April that the resulting damage inflicted by Russia on Ukraine's energy infrastructure exceeds $10 billion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
