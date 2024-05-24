Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 24, injuring three people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian forces shelled the town and attacked it with a kamikaze drone throughout the day, damaging a house, according to the governor.

A 37-year-old woman and two men, aged 24 and 52, suffered mine-blast and shrapnel injuries, Lysak said. Two of the victims were reportedly hospitalized.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least 10 people and injured at least 48 over the past day, the vast majority of them in Kharkiv Oblast, regional officials reported.