News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv Oblast
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 10, injure 48 over past day

by Martin Fornusek May 24, 2024 12:42 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Kharkiv on May 23, 2024, which hit a local printing shop. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least 10 people and injured at least 48 over the past day, the vast majority of them in Kharkiv Oblast, regional officials reported early on May 24.

An S-300 missile attack against Kharkiv hit a local printing shop, setting it on fire and killing seven of its employees. Twenty-one other civilians were injured in the city, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Throughout May 23 and overnight, two more people were reportedly killed and 23 were injured, including an 11-year-old boy, in Kharkiv and elsewhere in the oblast.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drone and artillery strikes against the Nikopol district injured two civilians and damaged a four-story building, a shop, and cars, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured two residents of Toretsk, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one man was killed in a Russian attack against the Polohy district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Chernihiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Russia’s latest offensive into Kharkiv Oblast is stretching Ukrainian defenses
Russia’s two-pronged assault in Kharkiv Oblast that began on May 10 is exploiting Ukraine’s troop shortage, forcing it to make difficult decisions about where to commit reserves. Two weeks into the offensive, one group of Russian forces is already fighting in the streets of the town of Vovchansk
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

9:29 AM

Putin wants to involve Belarus in nuclear drills.

During his visit to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the participation of the Belarusian military in Russia's non-strategic nuclear drills, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 24.
12:32 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 108 times in 25 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 8 communities along the border, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 23.
