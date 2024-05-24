Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 10, injure 48 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least 10 people and injured at least 48 over the past day, the vast majority of them in Kharkiv Oblast, regional officials reported early on May 24.

An S-300 missile attack against Kharkiv hit a local printing shop, setting it on fire and killing seven of its employees. Twenty-one other civilians were injured in the city, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Throughout May 23 and overnight, two more people were reportedly killed and 23 were injured, including an 11-year-old boy, in Kharkiv and elsewhere in the oblast.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drone and artillery strikes against the Nikopol district injured two civilians and damaged a four-story building, a shop, and cars, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured two residents of Toretsk, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one man was killed in a Russian attack against the Polohy district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Chernihiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.