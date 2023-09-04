Governor: Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the village of Soniachne in Kherson Oblast, wounding an 11-year-old boy, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Sept. 4.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition with a mine-explosive injury and injuries to his legs, according to the official.

“Doctors are doing everything possible to save the child’s life and health,” said Prokudin.

Soniachne lies next to the administrative border with Mykolaiv Oblast, almost 30 kilometers northeast of Kherson.

According to Prokudin, Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast on Sept. 3 killed one civilian and injured five more, including the boy.

Ukraine liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.