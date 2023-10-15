Governor: Over 90 explosions reported in Sumy Oblast over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ninety-three explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast on Oct. 15, according to Governor Volodymyr Artiukh.

Artiukh noted that, as a result of Russian shelling in the region, civilian infrastructure and homes were damaged. No casualties were reported.

"Enemy military aircraft, kamikaze drones, artillery systems, and salvo fire systems were used," he said. "Over the past month of (Russian) shelling, seven civilians have died in our region, including a 13-year-old girl. Many wounded."

Artiukh added that there are currently over 5,000 homes in Sumy Oblast that have been damaged by Russian shelling.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, has been targeted by Russian forces on a near-daily basis since April 2022.

On Oct. 13 alone, the Russian military struck eight communities and caused 237 explosions.

According to Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, as of Sept.6, at least 223 civilians were killed and 501 injured in the Sumy Oblast as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine.