Governor: Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Obast with drones and artillery

Russian troops attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times on Aug. 26, also targeting the nearby Marhanets community, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to the governor, Russian troops hit the area with two kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.

There were no casualties, Lysak said, adding that the any casualties or damages of the attacks were still being determined.

Nikopol lies across the Dnipro River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar.

The plant has been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022, who subject residents of Nikopol to regular shelling.

On Aug. 25, a Russian attack on the town killed a 59-year-old man.