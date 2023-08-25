Governor: Russian forces hit Nikopol, killing civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 25, killing a 59-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Two houses, a power line, a gas pipeline, and a car were damaged in the attack, according to Lysak.

Nikopol lies across the Dnipro River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar.

The plant is occupied by Russian forces, who subject the residents of Nikopol to regular shelling.

On Aug. 19, Russian shelling of Nikopol injured a 74-year-old woman as well as damaged five houses, four outbuildings, and two power lines, the oblast governor said.