Governor: Russia fires at ammonia pipeline in Kharkiv Oblast for second time

For the second time in two days, the Russian military fired at an ammonia pipeline in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 6.

As of yet, ammonia has not been recorded in the air, and the situation remains under control, Syniehubov said.

There were six hits reported in the area of the pumping station near the village of Masiutivka.

Russian strikes targeted the ammonia pipeline earlier on June 5, causing it to depressurize.

As a result of the hit, an emergency shut-off valve was activated. No ammonia was recorded in the air on June 5.