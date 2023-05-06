Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor: 3 wounded by heavy Russian artillery fire in Nikopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces heavily fired at Nikopol with Grad multiple rocket launchers, wounding three civilians, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on May 6.

More than four dozen shells were fired against the city, Lysak said, with many targeted at an industrial enterprise. The victims are workers aged 48, 50, and 58, he added.

Located across the nearly 10-kilometer-wide Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Nikopol, once home to over 100,000, continues to be shelled constantly. Many civilians have been killed or wounded due to the incessant Russian attacks on the city.