Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, NACP, Anti-corruption, Corruption, Ukraine
Edit post

Government formally appoints Pavlushchyk as corruption prevention agency chief

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2024 2:14 PM 2 min read
Viktor Pavlushchyk passes an integrity interview as he runs to be the head of Ukraine's National Agency for Corruption Prevention on Feb. 12, 2024. (Screenshot / National Agency on Corruption Prevention)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The government formally appointed Viktor Pavlushchyk as the new head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), said Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the parliament, on Feb. 27.

Authorities also approved the appointment of Oleksandr Kharlov as the first deputy head of the Odesa Oblast State Administration, Oleksandr Kokhan as a deputy head of the Rivne Oblast State Administration, and Oleksandr Tereshchenko as a deputy head of the Rivne Oblast State Administration for digital development and transformation.

Pavlushchyk was chosen to lead one of Ukraine's key anti-corruption agencies last week, with anti-corruption activists criticizing the selection process but praising the eventual choice.

NACP's new chief has a legal degree from the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) National Academy and a business administration degree from Kyiv National University.

From 2008 to 2015, Pavlushchyk was an employee of the SBU. He became a National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detective in 2015 and headed a unit that investigated cases against judges and prosecutors.

Specifically, he was involved in investigating corruption cases against controversial Prosecutor General's Office investigator Dmytro Sus, discredited judge Pavlo Vovk, ex-Supreme Court head Vsevolod Knyazev, and judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

Vadym Valko, an expert at the Anti-Corruption Action Center, a Kyiv-based watchdog, told the Kyiv Independent that, according to his sources, Pavlushchyk had been an effective employee, and "it would be difficult" for the authorities to influence his work through pressure.

Who is Viktor Pavlushchyk, newly-elected head of key Ukrainian anti-corruption agency?
Viktor Pavlushchyk was chosen on Feb. 25 as the head of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) - one of Ukraine’s main corruption fighting bodies. The Cabinet of Ministers has yet to formally appoint him as the head of the NACP. Pavlushchyk is a detective at the National Anti-Corrupt…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:56 PM

Ex-lawmaker Pashynskyi released on bail.

Former lawmaker Serhii Pashynskyi, suspected of illegally appropriating almost 100,000 metric tons of state-owned oil in 2014, was released from custody on bail, Pashynski said on social media on Feb. 27. The bail was set at Hr 272.5 million ($7.1 million).
6:47 AM

ISW: Russia holds offensive initiative.

"Russian forces have regained the theater-wide initiative and will be able to pursue offensive operations when and where they choose as long as they hold the initiative," the ISW said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.