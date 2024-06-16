Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Chile, global peace summit, War, Peace Plan
Edit post

Chilean president vows to support Ukraine peace efforts at Switzerland summit

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 16, 2024 5:45 PM 3 min read
Chilean President Gabriel Boric (right) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press event on the second day of a global summit on peace in Ukraine in Switzerland on June 16, 2024. (Gabriel Boric/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Chilean President Gabriel Boric pledged to continue supporting "the process of achieving peace (in Ukraine) and preventing other conflicts" and called for Kyiv-Moscow negotiations in his remarks on June 16 following the global peace summit in Switzerland.

Chile is one of the 80 countries that signed the joint communique of the summit, which calls to stop the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, release all prisoners of war, and return all deported Ukrainian children, among other things.

Boric delivered his statement alongside the heads of Switzerland, EU, Ukraine, Canada and Ghana on the second day of the event, which gathered representatives of around 100 countries and organizations to discuss a possible way toward peace in Ukraine.

"This summit is not about NATO, not about right or left political ideas, not about northern or southern countries, this is about respect of international law and human rights, foundational principles of living together," said Boric.

"This is applicable in Ukraine, in Gaza, and in any other conflict in the world."

Explainer: What is the global peace summit in Switzerland, and what does Ukraine hope to achieve?
Well into the third year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine is looking to strengthen international support for its peace plan at the upcoming global peace summit on June 15-16. While Russia has not been invited to the summit and has dismissed Ukraine’s plan outright, so far 107 countries
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta

In recent months, Kyiv has stepped up its efforts to gain more support from the countries of the so-called Global South amid controversy surrounding the Israel-Hamas war and to counter Russian disinformation campaigns.

According to the U.S. State Department, the Kremlin has worked with media companies "to undermine support for Ukraine" in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Peru, and other Latin American countries.

In his June 16 statement, the Chilean president also called to take "urgent actions" to protect Ukrainian civilians, including children, thousands of whom have been abducted by Russia.

"We aspire that Russia and Ukraine soon engage in dialogue with respect to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, international law, and a firm commitment to human rights as a fundamental standard," Boric added.

The focus of the peace summit in Switzerland was Ukraine's peace formula, a 10-point plan that calls for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. The Kremlin has rejected the proposal, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying Moscow would only enter negotiations if Ukraine withdraws forces from Russian-occupied regions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said during the summit that Ukraine plans to invite Russia to a second global peace summit, after forming an action plan with other participants.

Opinion: 8 lessons from Russia’s war in Ukraine
Two years ago, I outlined eight lessons from Russia’s war against Ukraine. And though I warned that it was too early to be confident about any predictions, they have held up reasonably well. When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he envisa…
The Kyiv IndependentJoseph S. Nye, Jr.
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:29 AM

United Russia party secretary resigns.

The move is regarded as a demotion initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed Andrei Turchak earlier this month to serve as governor of the Altai Republic in southern Siberia.
10:53 PM

Finnish president: Ukraine in a 'position of strength' for path to peace.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted that this week has favored Ukraine. He highlighted the G7 summit, the start of EU negotiations, NATO support, and Ukraine's summit, which gathered over 100 representatives. "(Ukraine is) much stronger than what it was three weeks ago, let alone three months ago," he said.
5:57 PM

Gas pipeline on fire in Russia's Saratov Oblast.

"According to the preliminary information, the cause was an unusual heat, which led to depressurization and combustion," Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin claimed on his Telegram channel.
3:37 PM

Zelensky: All parts of the world represented at peace summit.

"All parts of the world, all continents, different nations, both large and small geographically, and every political pole of our world—Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific, Australia, North America—are all represented at the summit," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.