German Navy facing sabotage attempts, navy chief says; warns of Russian threat

Germany's Navy has recently encountered repeated sabotage attempts, German Navy Commander-in-Chief Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack told N-TV on Feb. 11, presenting them as an effort to "test" NATO.

Kaack said the incidents included infiltration attempts at naval bases from land and sea, as well as direct damage to vessels. While he did not specify the perpetrators, he warned that such actions were likely part of efforts to "undermine public confidence" and destabilize NATO.

The reports come amid growing concerns over Russian hybrid warfare tactics across Europe. Recent incidents in the Baltic Sea, including suspected sabotage of undersea cables linking Latvia, Sweden, and Finland, have heightened security fears and led to ramped-up allied presence in the region.

"In our assessment, we are being tested. They are trying to undermine the confidence of our society — both at the national level and within the (NATO) alliance. And they are setting the stage for subsequent active military action," Kaack said.

One high-profile case involved the discovery of tens of kilograms of metal shavings inside the engine of the German Navy's new Emden corvette at the Blohm+Voss shipyard in Hamburg, the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and broadcasters WDR and NDR reported.

The debris could have caused significant damage if undetected, delaying the ship's transfer to the Navy. Investigators have not confirmed sabotage, but authorities are still examining the incident.

Germany has stepped up countermeasures, Kaack added, emphasizing that the Russian threat in early 2025 is more severe than two years ago. He warned that experts and intelligence services anticipate Russia could be in a position to launch a conflict with NATO as early as 2029.