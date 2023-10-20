Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Germany delivers 3 more Gepard guns to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 20, 2023 6:50 PM 1 min read
German anti-aircraft gun tank Gepard photographed at the Putlos military training area in Schleswig-Holstein on Aug. 25. 2022. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has transferred another three self-propelled Gepard anti-aircraft guns, over 3,000 rounds of smoke ammunition, and other military equipment to Ukraine as part of its latest aid package, the German government reported on Oct. 20.

The total number of Gepard systems sent by Germany to Ukraine has reached 49. The Gepards have helped Ukraine defend itself against Iranian-made drones Russia uses to target Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

Germany's newest delivery also includes a bridge-laying tank Beaver, 40 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 Heidrun and Vector, 13 border protection vehicles, three truck tractor trains, and three semi-trailers.

As Ukrainian forces started using U.S.-supplied long-range missiles ATACMS, Berlin once again said on Oct. 19 that it was not ready to provide Kyiv with its Taurus missiles.

The Taurus missiles have been the subject of extensive discussion and debate, with much of the German hesitation stemming from the prospect of the missiles being used within Russia's territory.

Taurus missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers, meaning Ukraine could use them to strike deep into Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
