Germany announces 88.5 million euros in winter aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional 85.5 million euros ($94 million) in aid to help the country endure the winter and withstand Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, the Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 21.

The funds are jointly procured from the Foreign Ministry and the Economy Ministry and will help pay for spare parts for critical energy infrastructure, repairs, and equipment, such as generators and transformers.

In addition, the funds will be directed towards the "green reconstruction" of Ukraine, helping the country replace outdated equipment with modern, sustainable energy infrastructure.

Moscow attempted during the fall and winter of 2022-2023 to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which led to frequent blackouts and a lack of heating across the country.

As Ukraine prepares for a likely repeat of the strategy, its allies have announced new winter aid packages, including air defense, energy infrastructure equipment, and other measures to help alleviate the combined impact of cold weather and Russian attacks.

The latest announcement of aid from Germany brings the country's total commitment to supporting Ukraine's energy infrastructure to 218 million euros ($240 million).