Germany recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 30, 2022 8:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Nov. 30, Germany’s Bundestag recognized Holodomor, the man-made famine of Ukrainians ordered by the Soviet authorities, which killed millions in 1932-1933, as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

“From today’s point of view, the historical and political classification as genocide is obvious,” the statement reads.

The parliaments of Romania, Ireland, and Moldova recognized Holodomor as the genocide of Ukrainians on Nov. 23-24.

Ukraine annually commemorates the Holodomor victims on the fourth Saturday of November. This year, the day fell on Nov. 26.

Ukraine has been fighting to get Holodomor recognized as an act of genocide internationally. So far, over 20 countries, including Germany, have recognized Holodomor as such.

Amid war, Ukraine commemorates victims of another tragedy: Holodomor (PHOTOS)
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Featured
