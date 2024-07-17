Germany to halve Ukraine military aid, Reuters reports.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's military aid for Ukraine will be cut by half next year, according to a draft 2025 budget document reported by Reuters on July 17.

Berlin will provide Kyiv with around 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) this year but will only give 4 billion euros ($4.35 billion) in 2025.

The move comes amid increasing concern that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election will see a dramatic cut in Washington's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

According to Reuters, Berlin is hoping that the shortfall will be made up by the profits from frozen Russian assets.

Last month, G7 leaders eventually came to an agreement on a plan to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan by the end of the year, backed by the incurred interest from the $300 billion in frozen Russian assets.

The sum, which Ukraine hopes to receive by the end of the year before a potential return of Trump to the White House, includes a $20-billion pledge by the U.S. and the EU each, Kyodo News reported on July 17.

Japan, Canada, and the U.K. are expected to cover the remaining $10 billion. Ottawa previously said it is ready to shoulder $5 billion of the loan.

The selection of Ohio Senator J. D. Vance as Trump's running mate this week has further raised concerns over the future of U.S. support for Ukraine.

One of the most vocal opponents of U.S. aid to Ukraine, Vance has an extensive back catalog of statements indicating a dramatic shift in White House policy from the current Biden administration.