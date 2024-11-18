Scholz's stance on Taurus unchanged despite US permission on long-range strikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not planning to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite the U.S. easing restrictions on long-range strikes, a government spokesperson told the AFP news agency on Nov. 18.

Scholz has "made his position clear" on the matter and will "not change his stance anymore," spokesperson Wolfgang Buchner said.

Several media outlets reported on Nov. 17 that U.S. President Joe Biden permitted Ukraine to use long-range U.S. arms against targets on Russian soil. According to some reports, this concerns ATACMS missiles to be deployed against Russian and North Korean forces amassing in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine has previously received U.S.-made ATACMS and Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles from the U.K. and France, with a range of 300 kilometers (190 miles) and 250 kilometers (150 miles), respectively.

In contrast, Scholz has been adamant about not supplying the Taurus cruise missiles, which boast a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), fearing an escalation with Russia.

Berlin's policy may soon shift as Germany heads toward snap elections on Feb. 23, with the center-right opposition alliance CDU/CSU currently leading the polls and threatening to oust Scholz.

CDU/CSU's chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz, said he would allow the delivery of Taurus missiles, but only if necessary after issuing an ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin and lifting restrictions on arms that had already been provided.

Similarly, Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who is running for the Chancellery for the Greens, said he would greenlight the delivery of the missiles if elected in February.