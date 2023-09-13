Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Germany delivers 20 Marder armored vehicles, other aid to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 13, 2023 1:17 PM 1 min read
Two Marder infantry fighting vehicles of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, on March 16, 2023 in Mahlwinkel, Germany. (Photo credit: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany provided Ukraine with 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), reconnaissance and surveillance equipment, munitions, and other aid in the latest military assistance delivery, the German government said on Sept. 13.

The tranche also includes a Satcom surveillance system, 20 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN, two mobile antenna mast systems, 10 drone detection systems, two mine clearing tanks WISENT 1, and explosive ordnance disposal material.

Berlin further reported on the delivery of 3,000 155 mm artillery shells, 1.5 million small arms ammunition rounds, an 8x8 HX81 truck tractor train, four semi-trailers, nine transport vehicles of various types, five load-handling trucks 8x8, and three ambulances.

The government's website noted that some of the deliveries from the industry stocks require further upgrades or training.

Together with the latest delivery package, Germany has already supplied Ukraine with 60 Marder IFVs. Of the total number, 20 were sent from the German military's stocks and 40 were commissioned at the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall.

In August, Berlin signed a contract with Rheinmetall to refit and supply 40 additional Marders to Ukraine as part of the latest aid package presented during the NATO summit in Vilnius in mid-July, bringing the total expected number up to 100.

Ukraine, Sweden sign ‘statement of intent’ to start joint production of CV90 armored vehicles
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a “statement of intent” symbolizing the two countries’ will to “strengthen cooperation in production, operation, training, and servicing” of the Swedish armored combat vehicles CV90.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.