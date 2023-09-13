Germany delivers 20 Marder armored vehicles, other aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany provided Ukraine with 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), reconnaissance and surveillance equipment, munitions, and other aid in the latest military assistance delivery, the German government said on Sept. 13.

The tranche also includes a Satcom surveillance system, 20 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN, two mobile antenna mast systems, 10 drone detection systems, two mine clearing tanks WISENT 1, and explosive ordnance disposal material.

Berlin further reported on the delivery of 3,000 155 mm artillery shells, 1.5 million small arms ammunition rounds, an 8x8 HX81 truck tractor train, four semi-trailers, nine transport vehicles of various types, five load-handling trucks 8x8, and three ambulances.

The government's website noted that some of the deliveries from the industry stocks require further upgrades or training.

Together with the latest delivery package, Germany has already supplied Ukraine with 60 Marder IFVs. Of the total number, 20 were sent from the German military's stocks and 40 were commissioned at the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall.

In August, Berlin signed a contract with Rheinmetall to refit and supply 40 additional Marders to Ukraine as part of the latest aid package presented during the NATO summit in Vilnius in mid-July, bringing the total expected number up to 100.