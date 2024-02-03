Skip to content
Germany, France reportedly to sign security agreements with Ukraine within weeks

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2024 11:23 PM 2 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) wave as they visit the landmark Brandenburg Gate illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in Berlin on May 9, 2022. (John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France is set to sign security agreements with Ukraine in the coming weeks, Ukraine's President's Office said on Feb. 3. The agreement with Germany is also "largely finished," Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Feb. 2.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries and several other partners have pledged to provide security guarantees to Ukraine via bilateral treaties. The U.K. was first to finalize such a deal during U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv on Jan. 12.

French President Emmanuel Macron previously announced that he would sign a bilateral military agreement with Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv in February.

Another round of negotiations was held "regarding the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine" during a visit of a French delegation to Kyiv on Feb. 3, Ukraine's President's Office said.

"France demonstrates its unwavering support for Ukraine and thus brings our joint victory closer and strengthens security in Europe. Our strategic partnership will continue to strengthen," Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, sources in Berlin said the agreement between Ukraine and Germany "should be signed on Feb. 16 during the Munich Security Conference."

During a press conference on Jan. 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he expects Kyiv and Berlin to agree on security guarantees "soon."

Germany has supported Ukraine with weapons and equipment deliveries since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, eventually becoming the second largest donor of military aid after the U.S. Earlier this month, Berlin announced the first transfer of military helicopters to Ukraine.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
12:26 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 76 times in 16 separate attack throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 3, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
7:37 PM

Minister: Odesa port exports in January almost at pre-war levels.

A total of 6.3 million metric tons of goods were exported through ports in and around the city of Odesa in January 2024, which was "almost equal" to levels seen before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov reported on Feb. 3.
Ukraine news

10:17 AM

Russia designates human rights campaigner a 'foreign agent'.

According to the Russian Justice Ministry, Oleg Orlov "opposed the special military operation in Ukraine (the Kremlin's official for its full-scale invasion), spread false information about decisions by official bodies of the Russian Federation, and participated in the creation of materials for foreign agents."
1:54 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 102 times in 33 separate attacks on Feb. 2, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
