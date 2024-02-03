Germany, France reportedly to sign security agreements with Ukraine within weeks

This audio is created with AI assistance

France is set to sign security agreements with Ukraine in the coming weeks, Ukraine's President's Office said on Feb. 3. The agreement with Germany is also "largely finished," Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Feb. 2.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries and several other partners have pledged to provide security guarantees to Ukraine via bilateral treaties. The U.K. was first to finalize such a deal during U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv on Jan. 12.

French President Emmanuel Macron previously announced that he would sign a bilateral military agreement with Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv in February.

Another round of negotiations was held "regarding the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine" during a visit of a French delegation to Kyiv on Feb. 3, Ukraine's President's Office said.

"France demonstrates its unwavering support for Ukraine and thus brings our joint victory closer and strengthens security in Europe. Our strategic partnership will continue to strengthen," Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, sources in Berlin said the agreement between Ukraine and Germany "should be signed on Feb. 16 during the Munich Security Conference."

During a press conference on Jan. 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he expects Kyiv and Berlin to agree on security guarantees "soon."

Germany has supported Ukraine with weapons and equipment deliveries since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, eventually becoming the second largest donor of military aid after the U.S. Earlier this month, Berlin announced the first transfer of military helicopters to Ukraine.