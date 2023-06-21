Germany delivers missiles for Patriot systems, more military aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German government said in a weekly update on June 21 that it had delivered a Patriot air defense system with missiles to Ukraine.

Although the number of missiles is not specified, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said earlier in June that his country would "immediately" provide Ukraine with 64 guided missiles for Patriot systems.

Apart from that, Germany has provided Ukraine with 24,500 artillery projectiles, 155mm precision-guided ammunition, 152 border protection vehicles, as well as 25 truck tractor trains and 20 semi-trailers, according to the update.

On June 19, Denmark’s Defense Ministry announced another package of military aid for Ukraine worth around $3.2 billion to be delivered in the period from 2023 through 2028.

The new package will include weapons, military equipment, emergency equipment, and training support.

On June 15, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also revealed that a number of countries had pledged new military aid packages to Ukraine at the 13th Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels.