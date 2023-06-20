Denmark announces $3.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dernmark’s Defense Ministry announced on June 19 another package of military aid for Ukraine worth around $3.2 billion to be delivered in the period from 2023-2028.

The new package will include weapons, military equipment, emergency equipment, and training support.

According to the ministry’s press release, $1.1 billion should be delivered in 2023, $1.5 billion in 2024, and $150 million annually in 2025-2028. Denmark has also set aside funds to meet NATO’s objective of 2% defense spending.

“Every growl of Leopard and salvo of Caesar is a salute in your honor. And your participation in the ‘Bird Coalition’ will add to this orchestra the sounds from the sky that we long for,” Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked the Danish partners.

On June 15, the Danish government said it will allocate around $3.2 billion to its Ukraine Fund for military, security, and other types of aid.

It also announced the initial part of the package of $2.6 billion for the period 2023-2024 during the 13th Ramstein-format summit.

Copenhagen has offered to train Ukraine’s pilots on its own territory and indicated readiness to provide its own F-16 fighter jets for Ukrainian Air Force with consent from Washington.