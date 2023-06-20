Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Denmark announces $3.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 20, 2023 3:19 PM 2 min read
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky address a press conference after a bilateral meeting at the presidential palace in Helsinki, Finland, on May 3, 2023. (Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Dernmark’s Defense Ministry announced on June 19 another package of military aid for Ukraine worth around $3.2 billion to be delivered in the period from 2023-2028.

The new package will include weapons, military equipment, emergency equipment, and training support.

According to the ministry’s press release, $1.1 billion should be delivered in 2023, $1.5 billion in 2024, and $150 million annually in 2025-2028. Denmark has also set aside funds to meet NATO’s objective of 2% defense spending.

“Every growl of Leopard and salvo of Caesar is a salute in your honor. And your participation in the ‘Bird Coalition’ will add to this orchestra the sounds from the sky that we long for,” Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked the Danish partners.

On June 15, the Danish government said it will allocate around $3.2 billion to its Ukraine Fund for military, security, and other types of aid.

It also announced the initial part of the package of $2.6 billion for the period 2023-2024 during the 13th Ramstein-format summit.

Copenhagen has offered to train Ukraine’s pilots on its own territory and indicated readiness to provide its own F-16 fighter jets for Ukrainian Air Force with consent from Washington.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
