Minister: Germany to provide Ukraine with 64 missiles for Patriot systems

The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
by Olesya Boyko June 16, 2023 4:21 PM 1 min read
Germany will "immediately" provide Ukraine with another 64 guided missiles for Patriot air defense systems, Germany's n-tv television wrote on June 16, citing German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Pistorius announced it at a meeting of NATO officials in Brussels.

He said this was "a very important sign to sustain the successful efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to ensure air defense, especially now in this particular phase of the war."

In April Germany delivered a Patriot air defense system and missiles for it to Ukraine.

Additionally, Pistorius has recently announced that Germany would prepare over 100 Leopard 1A5 tanks for Ukraine by the end of 2023.

Author: Olesya Boyko
