Germany delivers IRIS-T air defense system, Zelensky says next year's support is key

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 11, 2024 9:10 PM 1 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) after he arrives at the Chancellery on Oct. 11, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Germany for its support but highlighted the importance of German assistance next year and the need for it to remain unchanged.

Zelensky's third meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this fall was part of a broader European tour during which he aimed to ramp up support for Ukraine and its five-step victory plan.

"Thank you for helping Ukraine… It is essential for us that next year's assistance does not decrease and that the amount of assistance is sufficient to protect people and lives," Zelensky said.

During a joint press conference, Scholz revealed that Germany had delivered an aid package for Ukraine worth 600 million euros ($660 million). This included a fifth IRIS-T medium-range air defense system, armored vehicles, tanks, howitzers, ammunition, and drones.

"By the end of the year, with the support of partners — Belgium, Denmark, Norway — we will deliver another package worth 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to Ukraine," Scholz said. It will include IRIS-T, Skynex, and Gepard anti-aircraft weaponry, as well as artillery, armored vehicles, drones, radars, and ammunition.

Zelensky's visit to Germany follows his trips to the U.K., France, and Italy, where he met leaders of the respective countries to present them with Ukraine's five-step victory plan.

Ukraine's head of state hopes to rally support for the proposal, which Kyiv describes as a path toward just and lasting peace.

The situation grows ever more dire for the besieged country as Russian forces keep pressing on in the east, and the population faces energy deficits in the coming winter. In the meantime, the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House prompts fears of weakened U.S. support.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.