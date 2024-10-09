Skip to content
News Feed, Germany, Air defense, Ukraine, IRIS-T, War
Two more IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 9, 2024 4:26 PM
The IRIS-T SLM air defence system is seen in operation mode during the operative launch of the Bundeswehr's first IRIS-T SLM air defence system at the Todendorf military base in Panker, Germany on Sep.4, 2024. (Gregor Fischer/Getty Images) #IRIST
Ukraine received two IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems from Berlin last week, German Major General Christian Freuding said in an interview with the news outlet RND published Oct. 9.

Germany ordered an additional 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sept. 4, on top of the seven other systems that have already been delivered.

Ukraine will receive two more by the end of the year, Freuding said.

By 2026, Ukraine should receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany — 12 of medium-range versions and 12 short-range — it was reported last month.

Ukraine has lobbied international partners for more air defense capabilities in the wake of intensifying Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S.

However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:27 AM

Russia's strike on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

Russia attacked the Esman community in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 8 with guided bombs, killing two civilians, local military administration reports.
