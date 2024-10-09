Two more IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine received two IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems from Berlin last week, German Major General Christian Freuding said in an interview with the news outlet RND published Oct. 9.

Germany ordered an additional 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sept. 4, on top of the seven other systems that have already been delivered.

Ukraine will receive two more by the end of the year, Freuding said.

By 2026, Ukraine should receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany — 12 of medium-range versions and 12 short-range — it was reported last month.

Ukraine has lobbied international partners for more air defense capabilities in the wake of intensifying Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S.

However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.